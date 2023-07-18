Shelby County Community Foundation fall grant program is now ope

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Shelby County. As part of this fall grant cycle, $35,525 is available to support Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is September 1.

Of the total funds, $1,340 is restricted to Harlan, $1,270 is allocated to the community of Shelby, and $32,915 is available to support projects throughout the county.

Beginning July 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Shelby County under County Listing at swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

Only organizations providing services in Shelby County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project. For the Fall 2023 grants, the Shelby County Community Foundation will entertain requests for capital and program support. Requests for general operating support will not be considered.

The Shelby County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Shelby County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact in Shelby County.

These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Shelby County Community Foundation donors. To learn more about donating to the Shelby County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Shelby County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Shelby County Community Foundation Board members: Chair Brock Darling of Irwin; Vice Chair Michael Riley of Harlan; Secretary/Treasurer Max Powers of Defiance; Jodee Dixon of Elk Horn; Leona Konz of Shelby, and Jill Mages of Westphalia