Shelby County Community Foundation grants available

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Community Foundation is pleased to announce that applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Shelby County.

As part of this fall grant cycle, $40,000 is available to support Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is September 1.

Of the total funds, $1,450 is restricted to Harlan, $1,400 is allocated to the community of Shelby, and $37,150 is available to support projects throughout the county.

Application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Shelby County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

Only organizations providing services in Shelby County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) Public Charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

The Shelby County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Shelby County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture, health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a permanent impact on, and in, Shelby County.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, for Fall 2020, the Shelby County Community Foundation will entertain requests for program and operating support, in addition to the historic focus on items of permanence.

These grant funds are made possible by the generosity of Shelby County Community Foundation donors. To inquire about donating to the Shelby County Community Foundation, please contact the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa staff or any board member listed below. Gifts to permanently endowed funds through the Shelby County Community Foundation may be eligible to receive a 25% Endow Iowa Tax Credit.

Board members of the Shelby County Community Foundation are Chair, Jim Zimmerman of Harlan; Vice Chair, Kristy Hansen of Harlan; Secretary/Treasurer, Michael Riley of Harlan; Brock Darling of Irwin; Jodee Dixon of Elk Horn; and Rhonda Powers of Defiance.

Please contact Stacey Goodman (stacey@omahafoundation.org) or Tess Houser (tess@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions.

All completed grant applications will be considered at the October board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of October.