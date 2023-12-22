Shelby County Community Foundation spring grant program is now open

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Omaha Community Foundation, is pleased to announce that grant applications are now being accepted from organizations providing charitable services in Shelby County. As part of this spring grant cycle, approximately $135,000 is available to support Shelby County nonprofit organizations and community projects. The deadline to apply for funds through the online application process is February 1, 2024.

Beginning December 15, application details, a fact sheet, and a link to the application form can be found online by selecting Shelby County under County Listing at www.swiowafoundations.org. Applications will only be accepted through the online system.

The Shelby County Community Foundation aims to improve the quality of life in Shelby County by supporting community needs in the areas of civic engagement, culture,health, education, and social services. The objective of the grant program is to fund projects that will have a lasting impact in Shelby County.

Only organizations providing services in Shelby County are eligible to apply. They must be able to demonstrate broad community/county support and be an IRS-approved 501(c)(3) public charity, a local municipality, or a fiscally sponsored project.

This cycle of grants is made possible through the State of Iowa County Endowment Fund Program (CEFP). The Shelby County Community Foundation received $158,914 in 2023 from its participation in this program. Most of the funds are available as part of the Spring 2024 Grant Cycle, with the rest held in an endowment for future years.

Created in 2004 by the Iowa Legislature, the County Endowment Fund Program is funded by a percentage of the state’s commercial gaming tax revenue, which currently does not include online sports betting revenue. These funds are distributed annually to participating community foundations located in the 84 counties without a state-issued gaming license. The 15 counties with a state-issued gaming license benefit from their local casino’s Qualified Sponsoring Organization, which distributes a portion of gaming revenues in their area. CEFP was designed by the Legislature to ensure the benefits of gaming tax revenues were felt statewide.

In the 84 CEFP counties, 75 percent of each county’s annual allocation is directed to foundation grantmaking activities for that year, and 25 percent is added to their permanent endowment fund, which provides support for nonprofits now and in perpetuity.

This two-pronged approach has provided thousands of dollars for local projects each year, plus ensured a savings account for future needs.

Please contact Sunni Kamp (sunni@omahafoundation.org) at 800-794-3458 with application-related questions. All completed grant applications will be considered at the March board meeting, with applicants being notified of funding decisions by the end of March.

Advisory board members of the Shelby County Community Foundation are Chair Brock Darling of Irwin; Vice Chair Michael Riley of Harlan; Secretary/Treasurer Max Powers of Defiance; Jodee Dixon of Elk Horn; Leona Konz of Shelby, and Jill Mages of Westphalia.