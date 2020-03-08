Shelby County confirms first COVID-19 death

COUNTY -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health has announced the first death from COVID-19 in Shelby County.

The resident was an older adult. No further information will be provided out of respect for the individual’s privacy.

“We are learning more about COVID-19 each day,” said Myrtue Medical Center’s Public Health Director Lori Hoch. “We want to provide the most accurate information we have to help slow the spread of the virus in our county and protect our most vulnerable residents.”

Here are some of the most frequent questions public health has received:

Symptoms of COVID-19

People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported, ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. People with these symptoms may have COVID-19:

• Fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.

The list does not include all possible symptoms. The Center for Disease Control (CDC) will continue to update the list as officials learn more about COVID-19.

What should I do if I have these symptoms?

• It’s important to know that 80 percent of people who get COVID-19 will have mild to moderate illness. If this is how you feel, take these steps:

-- Stay home. People who are mildly ill are able to recover at home. Treat your symptoms as you would any other respiratory virus. Drink fluids, rest and treat your cough with over-the-counter medication.

-- Call your health care provider before you go in to the office. Your provider will determine if you should be tested.

-- Separate yourself from others in your home. You can spread the illness even when you’re mildly ill, so to protect others in your household, try to stay away from others as much as possible.

Who is at most risk for serious complications of COVID-19?

• People who may be at higher risk for getting very sick include: older adults.

• People of any age with certain underlying medical conditions may be at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19: Cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), serious heart conditions such as heart failure or coronary artery disease, diabetes, weakened immune system, obesity, pregnancy, asthma (moderate to severe), cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), hypertension or high blood pressure, or neurological conditions such as dementia.

IDPH updating website

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) is constantly updating state and local data at the state’s website, coronavirus.iowa.gov, and adjusting it for duplicate tests, reassignments based on county of residence, etc.

IDPH provides real-time data which means that sometimes updates are made as new information is obtained.

As a case is investigated sometimes new information is provided that might require adjustments to a reported residence or case status.

As the United States surpassed 150,000 COVID-related deaths (last Wednesday), it is clear that death is an outcome (in a wide spectrum of outcomes) for those who are exposed to COVID, officials said.

This is another reminder of how important preventative public health measures are to reduce morbidity and mortality related to COVID.

Questions

If you have additional questions, call 712-755-5130 and talk to a nurse. For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus.

For further information, you can follow Myrtue Medical Center on Facebook @MyrtueMedical Center or on Twitter at @MyrueMedical.