Shelby County Courthouse locks doors

COUNTY -- To provide safety and to limit foot traffic in and out of the courthouse, it was announced Wednesday that the courthouse doors have been locked.

All offices are staffed. Call that office to set up an appointment for required business at the courthouse.

It is now courthouse policy that there will be no walk-ins. No property taxes can be paid in person.

At the Shelby County Board of Supervisors meeting on March 17, 2020, officials have determined that for the safety and concern of the public and the employees due to COVID-19, the Shelby County Courthouse will limit access to the public. All office hours remain the same and all employees who are able to work are still working. Please contact each individual courthouse office for procedures and options.

If you are not feeling well or possibly at risk, please refrain from visiting the courthouse.

Treasurer’s Office Property Taxes: The best and most secure way to pay property taxes is online. Property taxes can be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org. When paying online, you are provided a receipt to print for your records if needed. If you need assistance making the online payment, please call our office and we can direct you. This would be the best method and avoids all exposure with the public. The fee for an e-check is only $0.25.

The next best method is sending the payment by mail. We will process your payments as they come in. If you would like to have a receipt, please provide a self-addressed stamped envelope. Also, please provide a telephone number with your mailed payment in the event we need to contact you.

No payments for property tax will be accepted in person.

Please note: At this time, the deadlines for payments remain in effect.

Treasurer’s Office Driver’s License: If you need to renew your driver’s license, we encourage you to try to renew online at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/renew. You do have 60 days after the expiration date on your driver’s license to renew. If you need to come in to the office for driver’s license renewal, you will need to make an appointment with our office.

If you need to get the REAL ID, we ask that you consider waiting until concerns regarding the Coronavirus subside. You will not need the REAL ID for domestic travel until October 2020. We will be assisting and renewing driver’s license for Shelby County residents only.

Treasurer’s Office Motor Vehicle: The best and most secure way to pay motor vehicle registration renewals is online. Registrations can be paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org. When paying online, you are provided a receipt to print for your records if needed. If you need assistance making the payment, please call our office and we can direct you. This would be the best method and avoids all exposure with the public. The fee for an e-check is only $0.25.

The next best method is sending the payment by mail. We will process your payments as they come in. Also, please provide a telephone number with your mailed payment in the event we need to contact you.

No payments for motor vehicle registration renewals will be accepted in person.

Please note: At this time, the deadlines for payments remain in effect.

Concerning all other Motor Vehicle transactions, please contact our office for an appointment.

Treasurer’s Office/Property Tax Phone: 712-755-5847 ext. 2

Treasurer’s Office/Property Tax Email: cblum@shco.org or jcroghan@shco.org

Treasurer’s Office/Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License: 712-755-5898 ext. 3

Treasurer’s Office/Motor Vehicle/Driver’s License Email: srhodes@shco.org or cknudson@shco.org

Mailing address:

Shelby County Treasurer

P.O. Box 110

Harlan, IA 51537

If you should have any questions or concerns, please feel free to contact the Shelby County Treasurer, Carolyn Blum, at the email or telephone listed above.

Because the virus is spreading and the protocols in all areas of the State are changing frequently, please contact our office for the latest updates on services provided.