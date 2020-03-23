Shelby County Disaster Declaration

COUNTY – Shelby County has approved a disaster declaration due to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 virus in Iowa, United States and worldwide.

The Shelby County Board of Supervisors Thursday, March 19 declared a state of emergency authorized under Iowa state statute. The declaration allows for the expenditure of emergency funds from all available sources, invokes all mutual aid agreements, and the applying to the state for assistance.

The resolution affects all incorporated and unincorporated areas of the county. And although the county is covered under similar federal or state declarations, this emergency action further solidifies needs for Shelby County residents.

“This is really just affirming that we are agreeing to the emergency situation and that we’re going to do what we can to handle it,” said Alex Londo, Shelby County Emergency Management Director. The county is enacting mutual aid agreements, and will be allowed to spend funds from designated services.

“Also it will allow us to receive funding from FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and SBA (Small Business Association), specifically SBA loans for businesses throughout the county who may receive some sort of hardship because of their closures.”

In addition, the county is working on child care initiatives and hopes to have plans in place to deal with child care needs due to business and school closures. Those plans are forthcoming.

Also, while the county has locked the courthouse doors, business still can be conducted through electronic means or via telephone. Appointments can be made for emergency situations.

County officials are discussing ways to limit even employee interactions by implementing social distancing, as way to ensure county business is not interrupted. Key personnel may be able to work from home or rotate shifts with other key employees. Furloughs also could be offered.

It’s an effort to keep employees healthy and county business operational.

A meeting of the board of supervisors is scheduled for today to further develop plans.