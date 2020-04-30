Shelby County doing well with census

COUNTY -- Shelby Countians are among the most diligent in responding to the 2020 Census, with 60.5 percent of local residents already submitting the census as of early this week.

The response rate from Shelby County is higher than both state and national averages, but there’s still a ways to go to beat Shelby County’s 76.1 percent response rate from 10 years ago in 2010.

The Census is extremely important, officials say, as the number of residents helps shape the county and community’s future. “The U.S. 2020 Census will determine the allocation of $1.5 trillion in federal funds for the next decade,” said Todd Valline, Director, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

“We need all residents of Shelby County’s help in making sure our numbers are correct. If the information is incomplete, and our number reflected is too low, many basic community resources will be underfunded. This impacts education, food and income security, health care, housing, transportation and much, much more.”

In Iowa, 56.9 percent of residents have filled out the census to date, as compared to 50.7 percent nationally. Most are doing it online in Iowa and Shelby County – 49.4 percent of Iowans and 44.3 percent of Shelby Countians.

According to the national Census website, https://www.2020census.gov/, most households received their invitation to respond to the 2020 Census between March 12 – 20. These official Census Bureau mailings include detailed information and a Census ID for completing the Census online.

In addition to an invitation to respond, some households received a paper questionnaire (sometimes known as the census form). You do not need to wait for your paper questionnaire to respond to the Census.

Residents are reminded to complete the form online, by phone or by mail. Visit my2020census.gov to begin.

The 2020 Census will ask a few simple questions about you and everyone who is or will be living with you on April 1, 2020.

Please note that if you are responding online, you must complete the census in one sitting, as you don’t have the ability to save your progress.

If you do not receive an invitation to respond from the Census Bureau, you may respond online or visit the Contact Us page to call the phone line.

According to the website, the 2020 Census counts everyone living in the United States and its five territories (Puerto Rico, American Samoa, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Guam, and the U.S. Virgin Islands).

One person should respond for each home. That person must be at least 15 years old. They should live in the home or place of residence themselves and know general information about each person living there.

“If you’re among the nearly half of all the nation’s households that have responded already, thank you!” said Census Bureau Director Dr. Steven Dillingham.

“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at my2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker. It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”