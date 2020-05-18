Shelby County EMA rolls out 3D printing of face shields

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Emergency Management Agency has purchased a 3D printer and has begun making personal protection equipment for use by county first responders.

EMA Director Alex Londo said the agency purchased the printer for roughly $300, and is hoping to be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which in disasters such as the coronavirus pandemic offer reimbursements of up to 75 percent for COVID-19 related expenses.

The printer is running approximately eight hours a day, currently pumping out face shields that will be used by local first responders. The agency has had the printer for about three weeks, and has been working to find the right design and then tune the design to make sure it printed the correct way.

“We’ve been narrowing it down to try and get it right,” Londo said.

Personal protective equipment is sorely needed nationwide as first responders deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. Being able to make some items in-house eases the burden on the supply chain. In addition, having a 3D printer in-house allows the agency to make the items for much cheaper, officials said.