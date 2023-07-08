Shelby County Extension and Outreach plans Farmland Leasing meeting in Harlan on August 10

SHELBY COUNTY — The Iowa State University Shelby County Extension and Outreach office will host a meeting on August 10, beginning at 10:00 a.m. with doors open at 9:30 a.m. The location is at the Shelby County Extension office located at 906 6th Street. The meeting will last approximately 2 ½ hours and will be facilitated by Alexis Stevens, farm and agriculture business management specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach.

The discussion will focus on various methods to determine a fair 2023 cash rental rate and the importance of good tenant/landlord communications. Emphasis will be placed on recent returns to Iowa Cash Rented Land and the 2023 Iowa Cash Rental Rate Survey.

Pre-registration is required by August 8, and the registration fee can be paid at the door. Participants will receive a 100-page booklet and meeting handouts designed to assist landowners, tenants, and other agri-business professionals with issues related to farmland ownership, management, and leasing arrangements.

Contact the Shelby County Extension office at (712) 755-3104 with questions or to pre-register by August 8.

For a list of meetings statewide, check the ISU Extension calendar at www.extension.iastate.edu/agdm/info/meetings.html