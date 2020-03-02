Home / Home

Shelby County Extension Council officers elected

Mon, 02/03/2020 - 12:57pm admin

    COUNTY -- Four officers were elected during the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Shelby County extension council organizational meeting Jan. 4. The nine-member county extension council annually elects officers to comply with Iowa law.
    Renee Hansen, Harlan, is the newly-elected chairperson. Hansen will preside at all meetings of the county extension council, have authority to call special meetings and perform duties as performed and exercised by a chairperson of a board of directors of a corporation. Gwen Hanson, Kirkman, was elected vice chairperson.

 

