SHELBY COUNTY FAIR QUEEN CANDIDATES

COUNTY -- Ten young women are vying to become the Shelby County Fair Queen this year.

Coronation took place Monday, July 13 with a reverse parade that allowed well-wishers to drive through and support the queen candidates and a few other static exhibits from 7-7:30 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. There was then a small coronation for only a select few guests in order to keep the numbers in attendance low.

Social distancing was encouraged. Officials asked participants and family members to use their best judgment regarding who needed to attend the coronation, just like all other fair activities. As a reminder, older adults and people of any age with serious underlying medical conditions were reminded they could be at higher risk for severe illness if the COVID-19 virus is contracted. If not feeling well, people were asked not to attend. The new queen will reign over the Shelby County Fair.

Contestants for fair queen were judged July 8 on criteria including beauty, charm, poise, personality, attitude, awareness, leadership, and citizenship as well as overall appearance.