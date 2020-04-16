Shelby County Farm Bureau donates to food pantry

HARLAN -- The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many Iowans, including the most basic need of food security. To assist with the spike in demand at local food banks, the Shelby County Farm Bureau is donating $400 to West Central Community Action to help fill the need for Iowans who are impacted by this unprecedented time.

“As farmers, we take pride in providing safe, healthy food and now more than ever we know our local communities are in need,” said Shelby County Farm Bureau President Sam Kenkel. “Our Farm Bureau board is more than people who grow crops and raise livestock—we’re community members first, and we know we all have to take care of each other.”

With the closings of many businesses in the state and many Iowans out of work, the Iowa Food Bank Association has seen up to four times the number of new requests for food assistance since the pandemic began. Dena Matthews of the WCCA has seen similar impacts in the Shelby County area “The COVID-19 pandemic has affected our food pantries as we have seen an increase in food requests. We expect food pantry utilization to continue to increase as our communities experience school closures, job disruptions and other setbacks.” says Matthews. “These are unprecedented times and Farm Bureau’s commitment to help those in need is invaluable. This funding will help replenish our food pantry shelves and allow the food pantry to continue supporting people facing food insecurity in the wake of this Coronavirus pandemic”.

For those in the community wishing to add to these efforts, call 755-5135 to donate or go online at www.westcentralca.org or to find out more about how you can help.