Shelby County Farm Bureau honors community members at annual meeting

IRWIN — The Shelby County Farm Bureau held its 105th annual meeting Monday in Irwin, where they presented awards, approved minutes and treasurer reports, and officers were elected.

Judy Obrecht received the Distinguished Service to Agriculture Award. It is awarded to someone who has gone above and beyond promoting Shelby County agriculture.

“This year’s recipient began her teaching family consumer science starting at Guthrie Center, then Elk Horn and retiring from IKM-Manning,” Shelby County Farm Bureau president Joel Wahling said. “She’s been involved in 4-H and the fair for over 50 years.”

Carrie Schaben received the Shelby County Ag in the Classroom Teacher of the Year Award. She is a sixth grade science teacher at Harlan Community Middle School.

Four students received scholarships, including Teagon Kasperbauer, Madison Kjergaard, Stephanie Scheuring and Bradyden Lund.

Joel Wahling will begin a 3-year term as voting delegate from January 2024 through December 2026.

Candidates voted in for ratification as directors for a two-year term include Randy Nelson (Area 2), Jerod Johnson (Area 3), Todd Blum (At-Large 4), Mike Fara(At-Large 5), Dan Heller (At-Large 6), Eric Monson (At-Large 7), Paulette Madson (At-Large 8) and Matt Bartelson (At-Large 10).