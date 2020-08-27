Home / Home

Shelby County, Harlan to apply for CARES fund reimbursement

Thu, 08/27/2020 - 8:00am admin

    COUNTY – Shelby County and Harlan are applying for reimbursement monies from federal/state CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act funding to help offset costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
    Shelby County is allotted approximately $125,000 in reimbursable funds, while Harlan can be reimbursed up to $113,271.45.

