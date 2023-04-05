Shelby County Historical Museum’s Cabins will be preserved

SHELBY COUNTY — A part of Shelby County history will be preserved later this year.

The McIntosh and Leland Log Cabins, located at the Shelby County Historical Museum in Harlan, will both be maintained, reported Sarah McDonald, Executive Director of the Shelby County Historical Museum.

McDonald said the museum has partnered with Heritage Woodworks, Inc. of Clemons, Iowa. The company works on timber frames and historic restoration projects throughout the state.

A team from the company visited the cabins in August 2022 to assess the cabins and determined what needed done to ensure they remain a community resource for many years to come.

Preservation plans include: removing exterior chinking currently falling from both structures; treating exposed logs with boron preservative in rot-prone areas; applying insecticide to the logs; applying log oil with a mold-resistant additive to the logs; installing a historic mix chinking including a colorant and straw for a period-appropriate appearance; repairing window sashes; reglazing window panes, replacing rotted logs; stabilizing the structures using internal hardware; repairing decayed log portions using the dutchman’s repair; installing foundation vents; reframing the roofs to original, steeper pitches; and replacing metal roofs with rubber roof shakes for a more period-appropriate appearance.

McDonald said once the preservation work is complete, landscaping will be done to insure proper drainage. Pathways to both cabins will be paved, and informational signage will be placed both inside and outside the cabins.

The Leland Cabin was built in 1856 by Benjamin Leland and Samuel Lytle. Samuel was married to Benjamin’s daughter Sarah J. Leland. The cabin was constructed to house the two families and contained two rooms and a loft. The cabin was donated to the museum by Mr. and Mrs. Elven Steenbock and moved to its current location in 1972.

The McIntosh Cabin was built in 1857 by John McIntosh. McIntosh and his family of 15 children all lived in this home located in Grove Township. Over the years, updates were made as new discoveries and inventions occurred including the addition of electricity 1948. The building was moved to its current location in 1970.

Both original roofs were replaced with steel roofs and some new chinking was added after they were moved to their current locations.

McDonald said the Shelby County Historical Museum has applied for grants to fund the project, and are awaiting responses from the applications.

She said currently the project is funded through community donations.

“We are very grateful for the support we have received from the community throughout this project,” McDonald said.