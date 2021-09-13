Shelby County hosts hazardous waste clean-up

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Area Solid Waste Agency is sponsoring its annual Free Cleanup Crew Event for residents wishing to dispose of household hazardous waste from their homes.

The event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 18 from 9-11a.m. at the Shelby County Secondary Roads Department on Industrial Parkway in Harlan.

The Cleanup Crew event is free to any household in Shelby County and no appointments are necessary. Residents attending the event will be served on a “first come, first served” basis. Leave all products in their original containers and place in trunk for safe delivery.

What kinds of materials are accepted at these events? Hazardous waste can be found in the garage, shop area, basement and under your sinks.

