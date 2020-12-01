Shelby County Jail Best of the Best -- Second Year in a Row
COUNTY – For the second consecutive year, the Shelby County Jail has been named one of the Best of the Best in Iowa by the Iowa Department of Corrections (IDOC).
Officials from Shelby County were invited to attend the annual Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies’ Association (ISSDA) annual banquet December 10, where the Department of Corrections recognized six counties as having an outstanding jail and meeting and exceeding jail standards in Iowa.
