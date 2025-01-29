Shelby County man sentenced to 22 years for drug charges

COUNCIL BLUFFS – A Shelby County man was sentenced on January 14, 2025 to more than 22 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District Court of Iowa announced Thursday Sean Patrick Gifford, 41, was sentenced to 270 months in prison.

Public court documents state on January 2, 2024, law enforcement pursued a vehicle in a high-speed chase through Harlan and Avoca, including on Interstate 80. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Gifford. On January 31, 2024, Gifford engaged in a second high-speed chase with law enforcement and was in possession of over 190 grams of methamphetamine and $29,845. Evidence located during a forensic search of Gifford’s cell phone corroborated his drug trafficking activities and linked him to the distribution of 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Gifford will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, and Iowa State Patrol.