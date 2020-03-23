Shelby County offices closed to public; services still offered

COUNTY -- Governor Reynolds issued a proclamation on March 19, that waives late penalty on property tax payments through April 16, 2020, to help give some assistance to Iowans dealing with the impact of COVID-19’s arrival in our state, says Shelby County Treasurer, Carolyn Blum.

Payments must be postmarked by April 16, 2020 or paid online at www.iowatreasurers.org by April 16, 2020 to avoid a late penalty.

The county offices at the Shelby County Courthouse closed to the public on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, due to concerns over COVID-19 in Iowa and surrounding states. “Sadly, the coronavirus has changed how we live our lives and conduct our business,” Blum said. “My staff is still here at the office handling our workflow and answering questions by phone and email. Many of the driver’s license and motor vehicle deadlines have been extended through a State of Public Health Emergency Proclamation made by Governor Reynolds on March 17, 2020 backdated to March 16, 2020.”

If your driver’s license has an expiration date of January 16, 2020 or later, you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will remain valid until the declared disaster is lifted. It is also considered valid to fly with an expiration date during this time period.

If you need to renew your driver’s license, we encourage you to try to renew online at https://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/renew.

If your vehicle registration expired January 16, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.

If you purchase or transfer a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents/bill of sale in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated. The bill of sale is also needed at the treasurer’s office to complete the transfer.

If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over. Carry your purchase documents in your car when driving until it is transferred into your name and plated.

The website for Shelby County is www.shco.org. There are also links to the Iowa Treasurer’s website www.iowatreasurers.org for making property tax and motor vehicle renewal payments. Many of the motor vehicle forms are available on these websites.