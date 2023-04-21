Shelby County Plant Iowa has been keeping area green for decades

HARLAN — For 40 years, an organization has been planting trees in Shelby County — Shelby County Plant Iowa.

It was established in 1983 by Governor Robert Ray and Shelby County boasts the only original committee still in existence in the state.

This is the SC Plant Iowa committee’s 40th year in existence. Doug Svendsen spearheaded it when it began, and he has been actively involved ever since.

“The committee usually has around a dozen members who all support the cause of planting trees and educating youth about proper tree care and their importance,” said Janet Buman, vice president of marketing at Shelby County State Bank. “SCPI is responsible for the distribution of 80,000 trees in the area over the past 40 years. County parks, schools, and countless individuals have benefited from the support of the trees given away though this program and the evidence of the committee’s efforts can be seen everywhere.”

This year, as in many years past, the committee is providing trees to fifth-graders to plant on April 28, which is Arbor Day. Committee members and FFA students who can attend meet to bag tree saplings the night before and on Arbor Day the trees are disbursed to FFAs from each respective school: AHSTW, HCSD, SCCS, EXIRA EH-K, & IKM MANNING.

“This year we are distributing 24” sugar maple saplings to all the area 5th graders, a total of 328 this year,” Buman said. “Funding for the trees is aided by local donations, and most recently, through grants awarded to the committee.”

Buman said the committee goes to the schools and talks to the kids about how to plant the saplings.

“We tell them to take a picture with their tree,” she said. “Families still have those trees.”

The committee is also giving away 25 7’ trees (maple and oak) on Monday, April 24 to the Harlan High School Science Club, Shelby County Fair and Shelby County Conservation. The trees are purchased through Tremel Nursery of Earling.

“Committee members and FFA students will then disburse to clean up trees planted by the committee years ago along the highway 59 road entrance,” Buman said.

Buman said if people would like to donate, send a check to Shelby County Plant Iowa Committee, PO Box 650, Harlan, IA 51537.

In addition to providing trees to fifth-graders, the committee has also helped by giving away trees for those who have been impacted by the Emerald Ash Borer that’s been going through Shelby County.

“Last year I got a grant and we gave away 30 trees,” Buman said. “This year I got a different grant and we’re giving away 25 trees, but this time it’s we are giving away a bunch to the Shelby County Fairgrounds and the Harlan Community High School Science Club contacted us and they wanted a service project so they’re going to plant several of them around Harlan High School.”

Others will be put in camping spots by the Conservation Board in Shelby County.

“I hope I can continue getting some of those larger trees. The small ones are great, but it is way more beneficial to replace the huge ash trees that come down with at least a 7- foot or 8-foot tree.”

Buman said she thinks people sometimes take it for granted that trees are around.

“I think if you picture your house or your area without trees, then you kind of understand it. Sometimes they seem like kind of a pain because they’ll have to be pruned and pick up sticks after storms come through,” she said. “But when you think about the opposite, the lack of shade and the lack of beauty and fall and all the things that come along with it, then you see it’s a long term investment.”