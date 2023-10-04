Shelby County property assessments show big increase

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County homeowners may have been surprised when they received their property tax assessment in the mail last week, showing home values in the county increasing 25% - 35% for the 2023 assessment.

Shelby County Assessor Tony Buman said the statewide increase is a result of the housing market the last few years.

“This is reflecting what people paid for real estate in Shelby County last year. Some years will go up a little bit, and there’s been a fair number of years where there hasn’t been enough difference to make any changes at all,” Buman said.

Buman said there’s a median sales ratio for a property sold — what the buyer paid for the property versus what it is assessed at. “If that median is more than a 5% difference, we are required by state code to adjust.”

“A comment we hear is, ‘I didn’t do anything to my house’. We agree. It’s the market making your house worth more, because real estate is more valuable,” he said.

There were over 200 property sales in Shelby County last year, Buman said.

“I have very solid data these values need to change,” he said, noting one Shelby County property assessed at $76,000 was sold for $130,000.

“We aren’t cherry picking, these are actual sales county-wide.”

He said in his 17 years in the Shelby County Assessor’s Office, he has never seen assessment values go down.

“It’s just not gone up some years, but if the market tells us it has gone down, it will go down.”

In Iowa, property is reassessed every two years in the odd number year. From this assessment, taxes are levied on a value determined by the County Auditor by applying a “rollback” percentage to the assessed value and deducting any applicable exemptions or credits. The “rollback” percentages vary each year.

“The legislature put in place the ‘residential rollback’,” Buman said, which looks at the total increase in the state and caps the taxable growth at 3%.

“It’s going to be the same percentage statewide. There’s a difference between assessed value and taxable value. Taxable value is what your taxes are actually calculated on for what you own, not on our assessment. It’s on your tax bill. The difference between the assessment and taxable is the roll back, or assessment limitation,” he said.

“It’s tricky, because as soon as people hear that, they think they can just take 3% and add it to their taxes, but they can’t because it all depends on where the value is. Some may be higher or lower depending proportionately on how their values shifted to the statewide average.”

The residential rollback, determined by the Iowa Department of Revenue, is expected to offset a large amount of this increase. Finally, budgets and levy rates set by local governments entities in March 2024 will also play a large role in final tax bills due September 2024 and March 2025.

Primary recipients of property taxes levied include: K-12 Schools, cities, counties, hospitals, merged area schools, assessors, townships, agricultural extension districts.

“The message I want people to have is the assessors are estimating that much of the assessed increase will be absorbed by the rollback,” he said.

“The rollback is going to mitigate a lot of the increase, and it’s up to the levy entities — the school, the city, the county — what they do with those levy increase will be the biggest factor, and we won’t know the result of that until a year from this fall.”

According to the Iowa Department of Revenue, Iowa statutes determine which local authorities have the power to levy tax dollars. These authorities determine their own budgetary needs. The budgets are used to provide the required and desired services received by local taxpayers. Approved budgets are submitted to the county auditor, who then determines levy rates associated to each authority based on the aggregate taxable value for each authority. The sum of the levy rates for each authority is considered the consolidated levy rate for each tax district, which is the unique combination of authorities.

“I have several people ask me if these new assessments are because of the school bond,” Buman said.

“It has nothing to do with that. We are going to see that on our tax bills this summer, but these new assessments are for the following year, payable in the fall of 2024 and spring of 2025. And frankly, if values don’t change, the school can increase the levy no matter what counties do.”

Buman said any property owners are welcome to contact his office with any questions or concerns at 712-755-5718. The Shelby County Assessor’s office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“A lot of times, it’s just explaining how we got where we are,” he said.

Anyone wishing to file a petition to the Board of Review must postmark the petition by April 30.

“We have done everything possible to ensure the valuation on your property is accurate according to current market trends,” Buman said.

“It’s not my job to find value. It’s my job to make sure we are on the right rung of the ladder, so when we are taxed, we are taxed proportionately for what we have.”