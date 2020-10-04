Shelby County Public Health Advises Against Easter Travels - As of Saturday NO ACTIVE CASES in Shelby County, six pending

Easter and spring holidays are a traditional time of family gatherings, celebrations and observances. Like many other events and activities, Shelby County Public Health advises residents that these observances should be different this year.



“We know many families gather together over Easter and Passover,” said Shelby County Public Health Director Lori Hoch. “But, like school, shopping and most other activities, we’re asking residents to modify their plans in light of COVID-19.”



Gatherings of family and friends, whether in Shelby County, or by travel to other states, is discouraged. When people come together, the chances of spreading the COVID-19 virus grow. Although people with symptoms of the virus (coughing, fever and shortness of breath) obviously should not be around other people, even those who are seemingly well should do the same. “We are learning that some people with coronavirus don’t have any symptoms, and that even those who later develop symptoms can pass the virus to others before showing symptoms. This is why even people who do not feel ill should stay home,” said Hoch.



Families and friends are encouraged to find alternate ways to observe holidays and to stay connected. Try Skype, Zoom, FaceTime or other electronic means of connecting, and phone calls and letters are especially welcome during this time of social distancing.



As of today, April 10, there are 7 cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. The Shelby County Health Department continues to work closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), and other state and local partners to respond to this ongoing pandemic.

For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the IDPH webpage at https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus and follow the department on Facebook at @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth and on Twitter at @IAPublicHealth.