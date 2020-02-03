Shelby County Public Health prepares for COVID-19
COUNTY – Shelby County Public Health is advising residents about what they can do now to prepare for potential spread of the novel coronavirus known as COVID-19.
While most cases are associated with travel to or from China, person-to-person spread is now being reported in other countries, including Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, to date, no one in Iowa has tested positive for COVID-19, and there is no person-to-person spread in the U.S.
“Since the start of this outbreak, Shelby County Public Health has worked closely with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) to monitor potential cases of COVID-19,” said Lori Hoch, Shelby County Public Health Director. “We have and will continue to work with our local, state and national partners to be ready in case the virus does come to Iowa.”
