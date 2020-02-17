Shelby County Public Health takes role in Coronavirus response
COUNTY -- The Shelby County Public Health Department continues to work with the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local partners to monitor and respond to novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).
The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019, and has since been detected in other parts of the world, including the U.S.
