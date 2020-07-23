Shelby County resident sentenced for distributing methamphetamine
COUNCIL BLUFFS -- United States Attorney Marc Krickbaum announced July 13 that Ryan Nicholas Schwery, 43, of Shelby County, was sentenced by United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose to 78 months in prison, to be followed by six years of supervised release for distributing methamphetamine.
The sentencing was the result of an investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement into the distribution of methamphetamine in Harlan.
