Shelby County Sheriff’s Department nets 27 arrests during the month of July

SHELBY COUNTY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department had a busy month, with multiple calls for service and traffic stops, leading to the arrests of 27 individuals for a total of 76 separate charges.

“Our deputies have put in countless hours and worked relentlessly to bring these individuals to justice and protect the county,” the Sheriff’s Department said in a social media post.

Deputy Nathan Pigsley and K9 Odin assisted the Iowa State Patrol on a traffic stop which resulted in the seizure of almost 100 pounds of a controlled substance, with a street value of $170,000.

Several arrests were made throughout the county, with multiple arrests for Possession of Controlled Substances and Public Intoxication. Three arrests include the following reports.

Goodenberger faces charges

for post office burglary

A Westphalia woman is facing federal charges for breaking in and burglarizing the Westphalia Post Office.

According to court documents, on Saturday, July 15 around 11:22 a.m., 29-year-old Amber Lynn Goodenberger was observed both on video and in person leaving the building, located at 205 4th Street in Westphalia. The documents state Goodenberger pried open the doorway to the back room of the building with screwdrivers. While trespassing in a restricted zone, she stole cash, keys, stamps, and packages. When she left the premises, Goodenberger was observed with packages in her hand.

Contact was made with Goodenberger by Deputy Jacob Hoss, and she admitted to forcing entry into the Post Office and stealing the items. A search warrant was conducted at her residence and many of the stolen items were recovered.

Goodenberger admitted to having her two minor children with her during the burglary.

Court documents state she is charged with Second Degree Criminal Mischief and Third Degree Burglary, both Class D Felonies; two Child Endangerment Charges, an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Possession of Burglar Tools, an Aggravated Misdemeanor.

A trial date is set for Tuesday, September 5.

Illinois man arrested for shooting at house

Nathaniel Martinez Ornelas is facing multiple charges for discharging a dangerous weapon toward a house in north Harlan July 15.

Court documents state Ornelas, 18, Granite City, IL fired a pistol toward a home occupied by two residents. Officers reported seven bullet holes in the victim’s house, including one in a shed in the back yard, and two which struck a tree directly between the defendant and the back door, where one of the occupants was standing.

Ornelas is charged with seven counts of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, a Class C Felony, and Reckless Use of a Firearm, a Simple Misdemeanor.

Upon detainment, court documents state Ornelas provided the officers with a false name, so charges were filed for Providing False Identification Information, a Simple Misdemeanor.

Traffic stop leads to transporting controlled substance arrests for two Pennsylvanians

A routine traffic stop for speeding led to the arrests of Samantha A. Flicker, 35, of Bala Cynwyd, PA and Karl W. Rieders, 37, of Wyncote, PA.

According to court documents, on July 23, an RV driven by Flicker was stopped for speeding on Hwy 44 near Harlan. Flicker admitted to the deputy there was a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle. After a probable cause search, the deputy located 20.2 grams of THC wax, 35.34 grams of marijuana (in at least 10 different strands of marijuana) 4.84 grams of mushrooms, 5.25 dosages of the pill, lorazepam, and 1 dose of the pill, clonazepam. There were also six different types of smoking devices for marijuana and THC wax, scraping tools, and pipe cleaning devices.

Flicker and Rieders have been charged with three counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, a Serious Misdemeanor; one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance- Marijuana, a Serious Misdemeanor; Keeping Premises of Vehicle for Controlled Substance Use, an Aggravated Misdemeanor; and Failure to Affix Drug Stamp, a Class D Felony.