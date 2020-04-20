Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy dies unexpectedly
SHELBY -- A Shelby County Sheriff’s deputy died unexpectedly Thursday, April 16.
A statement from the sheriff’s office Thursday reads, “The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office regrets to announce the unexpected passing of Sergeant Donavon Dontje on 4-16-20. Sergeant Dontje started his career with the Sheriff’s Office in 2006 and was a vital member of the office.
“He touched many lives throughout his career and will be sorely missed. We ask for privacy for the family at this time and send our sincere condolences to all that had the privilege to know and love him.”
Funeral services are pending.
