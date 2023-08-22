Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assists in fentanyl investigation

COUNCIL BLUFFS – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted in an investigation which led to arrests of Cass County residents for conspiring to distribute fentanyl causing serious bodily injury or death, according to a report from the Southern District Court of Iowa.

Collin Jacob Clarken, 21, was sentenced to 252 months in prison. Colby Ray Clarken, 25, was sentenced to 240 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Both were sentenced on August 15, 2023.

In May 2023, three other co-defendants—Cam Christopher Jahnke, Chase Daniel Jahnke, and Kelsi Thurman—were sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.

According to public court documents, both Collin Clarken and Colby Clarken pleaded guilty to obtaining fentanyl pills from sources in Omaha, Nebraska, and selling those pills in and around Cass County, Iowa. The investigation determined that between August 2019 and June 2022, the group obtained and distributed over 10,000 pills containing fentanyl. Fentanyl distributed by the group caused two fentanyl overdose deaths.

United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa stated the convictions disrupted a major source of supply of fentanyl in Western Iowa and was accomplished through the cooperation of numerous law enforcement agencies.

Other agencies involved in this investigation include the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Atlantic Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement (SWINE) Task Force, Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa Division of Intelligence, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Crime Lab, United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Omaha Police Department.