Shelby County Snow Announcement:

Shelby County Secondary Roads encourages residents to be prepared and avoid travel during the forecasted storm and 48 hours following.

Brandon Burmiester, Shelby County Engineer said, "Plows will be unable to maintain clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. For your safety and ours, Shelby County advises against travel in blizzard conditions. Our operations will be most effective as the accumulation and winds subside and visibility is restored."

Burmiester said snow removal operations may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides, and for Shelby Countians to consider the timing of the storm and the County's ability to respond.

"Christmas travel will likely be difficult in the rural areas," Burmiester stated.