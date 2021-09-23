Shelby County Speedway hosting Tiny Lund races

HARLAN -- The 29th-annual Tiny Lund Memorial Races will be held Friday-Saturday, Sept. 24-25 at the Shelby County Speedway in Harlan.

A fun-filled family weekend is planned. Camping is available at the fairgrounds.

Gates open at 3:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24 with a pit meeting at 6:15 p.m. and hot laps and racing to follow. On Saturday, gates open at 2:30 p.m. with a 5:30 p.m. pit meeting and hot laps and racing to follow.

Saturday evening will feature dirt truck racing. Classes for the Tiny Lund Memorial Races will include sport compacts, hobby stocks, stock cars, sport mods, modifieds, and late models.

Buck Snort will be serving Friday night after the races and will provide breakfast Saturday morning. Entertainment will be provided Friday night after the races in the pits.

Full article in the NA.