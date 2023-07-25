Shelby County Speedway will focus on suicide awareness during weekly race

HARLAN ­— On July 29, Gregersen Motorsports will partner with Hope For The Day and Shelby County Speedway in Harlan to bring a suicide awareness night to the weekly races.

Hope For The Day is a non-profit movement based out of Chicago, sparking the conversation on proactive suicide prevention and mental health awareness and education. The movement aims to bring outreach, education and action so people can be equipped with the right tools to prevent suicide and be proactive in communities. They want to break the silence and stigma surrounding mental health; it’s okay to not be okay.

The Gregersen family is honored to be a part of this night. The mission of Hope For The Day resonates with the family, as they have lost their youngest brother and son, Seth, to suicide. During their grief, Seth’s brother, Greg, committed his time, energy and resources to Driving for Life with the goal is to prevent any family from ever going through the loss of a loved one through suicide. Around the same time, Greg started working with Hope For The Day, and was their first motor sports partner.

This is the first year the speedway is hosting an event like this, and hopes to continue it for years. There will be a car show from 3 to 5:30 p.m., with the races to follow. There will also be a raffle for a signed car panel by Monster Graphix, with all the proceeds going back to the Hope For The Day movement. Dairy Queen in Harlan is the sponsor for the night.