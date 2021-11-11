Shelby County State Bank to acquire First State Bank

HARLAN -- Shelby County State Bank (SCSB), headquartered in Harlan, and First State Bank (FSB), based in Ida Grove, jointly announced today that they have signed a merger agreement, with SCSB acquiring all of FSB’s locations, once the banks receive regulatory approval later this year.

The merger will result in a branch network totaling 13 Iowa locations, with customers also having access to an expanded ATM network with more than 55,000 locations worldwide, said Kevin Campbell, president and CEO, SCSB.

“The SCSB family is excited about this great opportunity to grow and serve our customers even better,” said Campbell. “First State Bank is financially strong, with a proud history and excellent reputation. They share our values and commitment to the communities we both serve.”

