Shelby County Supervisors lift mask mandate
COUNTY – Shelby County has lifted its mask mandate for county buildings effective immediately.
Visitors to the buildings, including the Shelby County Courthouse, will not be required to wear a mask when conducting business with county officials. In addition, county employees, while they can if they choose to, will not be required to wear masks.
