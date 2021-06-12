Shelby County Teen Health Fair Promotes Healthy Lifestyles

HARLAN -- Myrtue Medical Center’s Department of Public Health, in collaboration with the Shelby County Wellness Alliance, Harlan Community Schools, and the Shelby County Prevent Child Abuse Council, is sponsoring a Teen Health Fair on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petersen Family Wellness Center.

This free event is designed to help promote healthy lifestyle choices for teens. Twenty booths and activities will be set up to provide information on teen health, safety and overall well-being. Parents are welcome.

Transportation to the Teen Health Fair will be provided by the Harlan Community School District between the Harlan Community Middle School and the Petersen Family Wellness Center with parent permission. Parents will need to arrange transportation for their child after the event.

Pizza will be provided at the event along with healthy snacks at the Eat Well and Harlan Community School booths. Pending completion of pool repairs and enhancements, teens will be able to swim following their participation at the Teen Health Fair.

“Teens and their parents can experience a variety of educational booths and activities which promotes healthy lifestyles and connects teens to community resources that promote health and well-being,” Public Health Director, Lori Hoch stated. “The 2021 Teen Health Fair has a renewed emphasis on having fun, being active, and embracing healthy habits for life. We invite students from 8th-12th grade to engage with area health care professionals in exploring ways to become healthier and safer for now and well into their future.”

Full article in the Tribune.