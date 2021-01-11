Shelby County Trails sets ribbon cutting, fundraising challenge
PANAMA – The Shelby County Trails Board will host a ribbon cutting Sunday, Nov. 14 at 1 p.m. at the start of the trail and has kicked off a Phase 2 fundraising challenge to raise monies for the project.
Donations are being accepted through December 29 to raise up to $25,000, matched by Panama Transfer. New this year is a process where farmers can donate bushels of grain and Panama Transfer will match the value.
Simply let your elevator know how many bushels you would like to donate.
Board members said every $100 donated will buy two feet of trail, and all donors will be publicly recognized, unless they wish otherwise.
