Shelby County Walk set for Saturday, Sept. 18
HARLAN -- Harlan will host a Walk to End Alzheimer’s Saturday, Sept. 18 at Pioneer Park to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research and care.
Registration will begin at 9 a.m. with the ceremony at 10 a.m. and the walk beginning at 10:15 a.m.
The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide.
The fundraising goal for the event is $28,000.
“Money raised from all of our walks goes toward the care, support and research of Alzheimer’s in the State of Iowa and nationwide,” said Lauren Livingston, communications director for the Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.
To participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, individuals can sign up to start a team, join an existing team or walk as an individual. Each team sets a personal fundraising goal.
“We encourage everyone to either start their own team or join an existing team,” Livingston said.
