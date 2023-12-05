Shelby County welcomes Veterans by becoming Home Base Iowa Community

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby County is joining more than 125 other Iowa local entities who opted to show their support for Iowa Veterans by becoming an HBI community.

Home Base Iowa is a one-of-a-kind program designed to connect veterans and transitioning service members with more than 2,300 businesses statewide who have pledged to hire veterans. Businesses and communities can use HomeBaseIowa.gov to search for veteran job seekers who upload their resumes to the website. In addition to roughly 125 communities statewide, the program also partners with 29 colleges and universities.

Home Base Iowa designates qualified communities as centers of opportunity for military veterans based on four standards:

Within a designated community, at least 10 percent of eligible, hiring businesses must become HBI businesses and pledge to hire veterans,

Community develops its own incentive package for veterans,

Community prominently displays HBI Community designation, and

Community must obtain a resolution of support from the appropriate local governing body.

Home Base Iowa Program Manager Jathan Chicoine and Iowa Workforce Development Director Beth Townsend are happy to report that Shelby County has met the requirements in every area. A dedication ceremony was held May 8 at the American Legion Post in Harlan, was attended by American Legion commanders, VFW commanders, Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry officials, business leaders, and several Shelby County mayors.

“Becoming an HBI community is Shelby County making a public statement that they value the character and mission-focused determination that Veterans can offer an Iowa employer,” said Home Base Iowa Program Manager Jathan Chicoine. “We believe that every county taking this step will gain an advantage in meeting their workforce needs. This officially puts out the welcome mat for any former or transitioning service member who might be looking for a new civilian career.”

Iowa offers many incentives to veterans and transitioning service members including no state taxes on military pension and veteran hiring preference, which allows veteran preferential treatment in hiring decisions for both public and private organizations. Additionally, veterans moving to Iowa can receive home buying assistance and special tuition rates for themselves, their spouses, and their dependents.

For more information on Home Base Iowa, please visit www.HomeBaseIowa.gov.