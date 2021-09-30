Shelby County Youth celebrate National 4-H Week October 3-9

HARLAN -- The anticipation is building for National 4-H Week, during which millions of youth, parents, volunteers, and alumni across the country will be celebrating everything 4-H.

Shelby County 4-H will observe National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people and will highlight the remarkable 4-H youth in the community who work each day to make a positive impact on those around them.

The theme of this year’s National 4-H Week is Find Your Spark, which highlights how 4-H encourages kids to take part in hands-on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture and civic engagement.

The positive environment provided by 4-H mentors ensures that kids in every county in the country - from urban neighborhoods to suburban schoolyards to rural farming communities - are encouraged to take on proactive leadership roles and are empowered with the skills to lead in life and career.

