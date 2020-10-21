Shelby native, NYC musician, takes break from city life

Home / Home

Wed, 10/21/2020 - 8:00am admin
Joins Big BAM on the Katy
Special to the Tribune By Alicia Rau

    SHELBY -- As a freelance musician living in New York City, my fall season is normally packed with performing gigs, running an elementary band program, and teaching private music lessons weekly.
    COVID-19 has cut down immensely on my shows on the East Coast, but I continue to teach private piano and trumpet lessons online. So I’m using this flexible time to take a break from the city, help my parents, Tom  and Janiece Rau of Shelby, on their farm, and enjoy the fall charm of the Midwest.  
    While I truly miss the live gigs and real hugs from my 4-foot-tall young budding musicians, I am grateful for unique experiences such as riding in the combine, helping in the garden, and joining Big BAM on the Katy.

