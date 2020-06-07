Shelby special election July 7
SHELBY -- Rick Kiesel and Patty Welsh are the candidates on the ballot of a July 7 special election to fill a vacancy on the Shelby City Council.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Voting will take place at the Shelby Community Hall. Absentee ballots also are accepted. Monday, July 6 at 5 p.m. is the deadline to vote in person or absentee in the county auditor’s office.
The city council vacancy became open upon the unexpected death of Donavon Dontje. The successful council candidate will serve the remainder of the term through 2023.
