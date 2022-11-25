Shely Co. Trails project receives a boost

Shelby County- The Shelby County Trails Committee received a $6,000 donation from organizers of the Bikeapalooza Bike ride during it’s monthly meeting November 22 in Panama. This is the most recent of several generous gifts from proceeds of the Bikeapalooza ride held in August. The annual scavenger hunt/adventure ride stretches from Persia to Panama, with the 2023 event set for Aug. 26.

Shown presenting the donation is Bikeapalooza organization representative Leslie Goetz, with Shelby Co. Trails chairperson Bob Mortensen. Other Shelby Co. Trails Committee members pictured include (l-r) Joe Rueschenberg, Greg Roecker, Joe Miller, Nick Preston, Denise Van De Berg, Todd Valline, Pat Stessman, Dean Kloewer and Ed Rueschenberg.

In other fundraising efforts, farmers may donate bushels of grain at their local elevator, and those proceeds will be earmarked for the trail project.

In addition, local freight company Panama Transfer is matching all donations to the Trails project up to $25,000 through December 28. Donations may be delivered to the Shelby Co. Chamber of Commerce in Harlan.

When complete, the concrete multi-use trail will stretch from the Panama ball diamond to the Portsmouth ball diamond, with the hope of eventually connecting to trails approaching from the west. Visit www.b2b-trail.com for more information.