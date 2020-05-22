Sheriff’s office lobby is re-opened

COUNTY -- The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has re-opened its lobby door for regular business to resume. Office hours of the office lobby are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. - they ask that people whom enter into the office lobby practice social distancing skills.

As always, the after-hours entrance located on the west side of the building by the garage door is available for matters after regular hours that can’t be handled by phone, or next business day.

Weapon permits are accepted during regular business office hours within the lobby.

Jail operations will resume inmate visitation utilizing the video visitation system. Only one person will be allowed to visit at a time as the public video phones are closer than six feet.

Public fingerprinting will resume as well, by appointment. If you have your cards, and need fingerprints please call 712-755-5026 and set up an appointment for staff to fingerprint. General public will not be allowed inside the jail booking area for these services, as they will process prints in the lobby area.

Outside service jail programs are still suspended until further notice.