Sheriff Gross warns residents of ongoing scam targeting the elderly

SHELBY COUNTY — Shelby and Audubon County Sheriffs are warning the public about ongoing scams targeting the elderly.

A statement from Shelby County Sheriff Neil Gross said his office was notified Tuesday, February 25, about a possible scam involving an elderly resident of the county. The resident was contacted by someone who stated their grandchild or child had been involved in an accident, had injured someone, and was currently in the custody of law enforcement. The person stated the young person needed bail money to get out of jail, and they would send someone to the residence to receive the funds.

The suspect then picked up the money from the Shelby County resident. However, with the assistance of the Audubon County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was arrested later Tuesday, and the cash was relinquished to law enforcement.

It was discovered the suspect was staying in a Guthrie County motel and was driving a rental vehicle. Sheriff Gross said there is a ring of individuals perpetrating the scam in Shelby and other counties, and this is a common story being used in scams.

“Please contact your elderly parents or grandparents and spread the word. If you receive a call similar to this, contact law enforcement immediately,” he said.

“In some cases, they ask you to stay on the phone with them during the incident,” Gross warned. “In that case, use another line or text a friend to call law enforcement.We will come to the residence immediately in an attempt to stop the scam, or possibly apprehend the suspect.”

Anyone receiving a call similar to the scam mentioned, or if anyone has doubts about handing over money in a similar situation, are advised to please contact law enforcement immediately.