Shive-Hattery will begin design work on clinic, behavorial health expansion

HARLAN -- As the master facility plan at Myrtue Medical Center continues as a work in progress, the MMC Board gave approval to contract with Shive-Hattery (Architects), West Des Moines, to do the design work for the proposed two story addition for expansion of the rural health clinic and behavioral health services at MMC in Harlan.

The estimated timeline for design work would be in 2020 with the bid process beginning in early 2021. Estimated architectural/engineering cost for design/bid documents is $612,000.