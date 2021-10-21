Shop Iowa provides online presence for local small businesses

REGIONAL – A new state shopping website is gaining popularity in recent months, as small-town businesses take advantage of the opportunity to sell their products to a larger audience in Iowa and beyond.

Shelby County Chamber of Commerce & Industry Executive Director Todd Valline is encouraging local businesses to consider participation in Shop Iowa, and suggesting local residents to give it a look when searching for hometown products.

“For many small businesses, the Shop Iowa experience could be a great opportunity to expand your sales,” Valline said.

“And by checking Shop Iowa first before you go online to a national website to find products or gifts you are interested in, consumers can support the local economy of Iowa and their area.

“This creates job opportunities across the board from product creation, sales and delivery.”

Full article in the NA.