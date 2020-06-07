Shortened Session Saw Whirl of Activity
STATE – Providing needed funding for Iowa’s state law enforcement was a signature accomplishment of this year’s legislature, says Iowa Sen. Jason Schultz (R-Schleswig), to coincide with justice reforms that also were approved by state lawmakers in an abbreviated session that wrapped up June 14.
The 12-day session was a whirlwind of activity, Schultz said, but much was achieved as the Senate and House worked together to pass needed laws, many of which take effect this month.
“It was intense and it was fantastic to live through,” Schultz said of the session that was postponed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic and then reconvened June 3.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Please support local journalism by creating an account & buy a paper for $1 each, or buy a 1-year online subscription for $39.95 (104 Issues)