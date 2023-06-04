The show must go on

HARLAN — Kayla Weis has been a part of thirty-seven theater productions since she was cast in the Harlan Community School District Theatre’s production of the “The Sound of Music” when she was in fourth grade.“That’s what started it all for me,” Weis said.

“I was cast as Marta Von Trapp. I remember my mom teaching me the audition song in the car on the way there.”

While all productions are special, there are some that stand out for the Harlan Community Theatre founder and HCHS Theatre director. The upcoming HCHS Theatre production of the musical “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” has proven to be the “perfect distraction” for Weis, who recently began her second round of chemotherapy for breast cancer and is pregnant with her third child, due June 8.

“This show has provided normalcy, purpose, laughter, and support for me during this difficult time in my life,” Weis said.

Last October, Weis went to the doctor because she had found a lump on her breast. She was diagnosed with invasive carcinoma, a type of breast cancer that starts in the milk ducts of the breast and moves into nearby tissue. The diagnosis was made shortly after she found out she was pregnant. Weiss and her husband, Jason, have a six-year-old daughter, Georgia, and a four-year-old son, Emmett.

“In true Kayla fashion, I once again have way too many things going on at once,” Weis wrote on her Caring Bridge journal. She said the pregnancy was “great news”, but made the cancer much scarier in the beginning.

“A few key facts helped to calm my raging panic after that first terrifying day of knowing nothing except I had cancer and was pregnant at the same time,” she said. Pregnant women have the same breast cancer survival rate as non-pregnant women, and surgery and chemotherapy during the second trimester does not harm the baby or cause birth defects.

“Chemo may cause early labor or low birth weight, but I can deal with that. We don’t know what we are having, but the baby is healthy.”

Weis had a single-side mastectomy in December, and finished her first round of chemotherapy treatments March 9. She recently started her second round of chemotherapy, which she will receive weekly for 12 weeks. After the baby is born, she will take hormone blockers and have her other breast removed. The results from genetic testing showed she is positive for a mutation in the BRCA 1 gene, which predisposes her to reoccurrences of breast cancer and puts her at a higher risk of ovarian cancer. Eventually she will have her ovaries removed and reconstructive surgery.

“It seems like it’s going to take a long time,” she said, “But I am very lucky. There are cancer patients that don’t have the diagnosis I do. People go through terrible tragedies. Mine is survivable. I have a ton of support.”

“My husband, my family, my students, the school, the community — everyone has been so supportive,” she said.

“I definitely wouldn’t be able to do all the things I do without my husband and my mom and dad.”

Weis was in theater as an actress during her four years of high school and all her years of college at Iowa State University. She then worked in Pella for three years and was involved with their community theatre productions.

“When I moved back home to Harlan, I knew that someday I wanted to get a community theatre started here, too.”

She founded the Harlan Community Theatre in 2019, and directed the production of “The Music Man”.

Her involvement with her students and their upcoming production of “How to Succeed in Business Without even Trying” has given her energy, she said, although she admitted set building week took a lot out of her. Overall, she feels better than she “has a right to.”

She credited the cast and crew, and said they have all been a huge help.

“Ian Shelton, Gabi Gaul and Aurora Miller have been amazing,” she said. “They don’t let me do too much. The whole cast has been very sweet.”

Weis said, “In my theater performance class, a huge focus is on teamwork, helpfulness, courteousness, and reliability. I have seen those characteristics shining through.”

“I love this musical,” she said. “It is such a good distraction for so many things. It’s kept me busy. It’s something I love doing. I love it so much I wouldn’t give it up.”

“If it were a burden, it would make things harder,” she said.

“This is something I get to do.”

More information on Kayla’s journey may be found at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/kaylaweis/journal