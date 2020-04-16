Home / Home

Sign of the Times

Thu, 04/16/2020 - 11:23am admin

    PANAMA -- Balloons with “Happy Hug” written on them were hung by a member of the Panama community this past weekend.
    Every house in the town of Panama has a balloon on the front door. It was a nice surprise to see a happy hug from someone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

