Sign of the Times
PANAMA -- Balloons with “Happy Hug” written on them were hung by a member of the Panama community this past weekend.
Every house in the town of Panama has a balloon on the front door. It was a nice surprise to see a happy hug from someone during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This article is available free as a service to our community during the coronavirus outbreak.
