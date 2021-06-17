Simulation program imitates life in poverty

COUNTY -- A poverty simulation Monday, June 14 at Veterans Memorial Auditorium in Harlan helped community members learn more about the experience of surviving in poverty and the challenges of overcoming it.

The Shelby County Prevent Child Abuse Council hosted the simulation. About 30 community members participated in the simulation to experience the hardship of poverty for an afternoon.

Participants were assigned to a group that represented one individual struggling with poverty. Through the exercise, participants attempted to survive while overcoming substantial barriers to receiving government assistance.

“The goal is to put them in the shoes of these clients,” said Troy Renter, the facilitator of the activity.

Full article in the NA!