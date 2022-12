HARLAN – Congratulations to the six Harlan music students that were selected to participate in the 76th Annual All State Music Festival on November 19.

All State Music auditions were held in October with over 4,500 music students across Iowa auditioning for the 200 member Orchestra, the 600 member Chorus and the 300 member Band. These 1,100 All State musicians represent the top one percent of the student musicians that attend Iowa public schools.